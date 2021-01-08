New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): In a cabinet meeting held on Friday, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of the Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital of the Delhi government.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "It is with great delectation that I inform you that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of the Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This addition to the existing capacity will enable us to provide medical treatment to a larger number of patients in the future."

The Chief Ministers' Office tweeted the decision saying, "In a cabinet meeting held today, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital."

The decision has been taken to increase the facilities and medical infrastructure in the Delhi government hospitals to ensure better medical treatment for the people of Delhi, the CMO said in a release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)