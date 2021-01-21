New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board on Wednesday granted COVID-19 relief disbursement of Rs 10,000 each to 407 out 39,600 construction workers under the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Manish Sisodia.

As per a statement, over 2,000 construction workers who had registered with the Board in March 2020 when the pandemic hit, will also receive a relief amount in the coming weeks.

"These construction workers belong to poorest of the poorest section of the society and were one of the hardest hit during Covid-19 pandemic. This relief disbursement for construction workers comes as much-needed support during these difficult time," the statement said.

The Delhi government was one of the first state governments to grant relief to disbursement to all the 39,600 workers who were registered with Board in March 2020 when the pandemic hit.

The Delhi Construction Board disbursed the relief amount to workers registered with Board as on September 30, 2018, on the idea that if they renew their membership they are eligible for relief benefits. Deputy CM Sisodia urged all construction workers who were members of the Board before September 30, 2018, to renew their membership with Construction Board so that they are able to receive disbursement benefits. (ANI)

