New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Delhi cabinet is likely to meet on March 8 regarding the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which would provide financial assistance worth Rs 2,5000 to women residing in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the government is expected to announce the scheme at an event tomorrow.

This comes after Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Gopal Rai criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for not fulfilling the promises made prior to Assembly elections and urging the Delhi government to implement the financial aid scheme of giving Rs 2,500 per month to the women of Delhi, also called the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

"Before elections, BJP had promised, so the people of Delhi want the budget to be prepared based on that. The first guarantee was to give women of Delhi Rs 2,500, and they had said that by 8th March, women would get the financial aid in their accounts," Gopal Rai told ANI.

Addressing Women Power for Viksit Bharat 2047 on the occasion of International Women's Day celebrations, CM Rekha Gupta says, "Our nation has progressed in 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'... We are on the third phase - 'Beti Badhao' and we all need to work on this... Today, symbolism does not work, but women actually are representatives, present the budget, handle foreign departments, protect the nation, and have made a major space in every field for themselves..."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people and for this purpose, she will meet women, families, youth and professionals from different sectors.

"We will fulfil all the promises we have mentioned in our manifesto, whether it is the scheme for all women or a cylinder. Nobody has to remind us that our agenda will carry on, not theirs (AAP)" CM Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Gupta on Friday said that the government will expand the network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras across the city as per the applicable regulations. She made the statement while interacting with people at her residence.

Speaking to the reporters, Gupta said, "The government before us did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. Maybe because the word 'Pradhan Mantri' was attached to the name of this public welfare scheme."

She further asserted, "Today, on the occasion of the seventh Jan Aushadhi Diwas, I want to congratulate the people of Delhi on the decision to open Jan Aushadhi Kendra everywhere the rules allow in Delhi... We will follow the decision of the High Court, which says that there should be a Janaushadhi Kendra within 500 meters of every hospital." (ANI)

