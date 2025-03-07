Mumbai, March 7: In Bhawanipur Rajamunda village of Sundargarh district, a 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his wife. The accused, Mangal Oram, repeatedly struck his wife with a brick, Emen (35), with a brick, suspecting her of infidelity. The man ominously told his daughter that her mother "would never come back."

The crime was uncovered when the couple's 16-year-old daughter, who had just completed her Class X exams, reported the incident to the police. Authorities stated that the attack occurred around 10:30 pm on Thursday when Emen stepped out to relieve herself near a brick kiln owned by Mangal’s younger brother. When she failed to return, Mangal went looking for her, leading to an argument. In a sudden outburst of anger, he allegedly smashed a brick against her head multiple times, killing her instantly. Sundargarh Shocker: Man Kills Peacock in Odisha's Rushimath Reserve Forest Using Catapult and Mud Pellets, Caught While Returning After Hunting Protected Bird.

Anita, the couple's daughter, found her mother’s body early Friday morning after searching the area. Earlier, Mangal had returned home alone and ominously told her that her mother "would never come back." 'I Killed My Wife as She Had an Affair': Suspecting Infidelity, Bengaluru Man Pours Instant Adhesive Glue Into Wife's Mouth After Trying To Smother Her, Victim Survives.

Authorities confirmed that the accused had confessed to the crime, according to Sub-divisional Police Officer (Sundargarh Sadar) Nirmal Mohapatra. A forensic team inspected the crime scene, recovering the blood-stained brick used in the attack. The victim’s body was sent for autopsy. She was employed as a sweeper in Sundargarh municipality, while her husband worked as a daily-wage laborer. The couple had been married for 17 years and had three children. Their daughter lived with them, while their two sons, aged 12 and 10, studied at a government residential school.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2025 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).