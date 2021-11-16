New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday gave three proposals to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for battling air pollution in the city.

The level of pollution in Delhi continues to be at an alarming level. On the orders of the Supreme Court, the Commission held a meeting with officials of states including Delhi on this issue today.

In a conversation with ANI, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that in this meeting, Delhi gave three proposals.

Rai said, "We have proposed that firstly, work from home should be implemented everywhere in NCR including Delhi. Secondly, construction activities should also be stopped in the entire NCR and lastly, industries should be closed, so that pollution level is controlled in the entire NCR including Delhi. All other states have also put their points before the commission. We are waiting for the minutes of the meeting."

Gopal Rai also questioned the data presented by the Central government in the Supreme Court regarding the share of stubble in pollution.

He said, "Yesterday there was a debate throughout the day over the contribution of stubble burning in air pollution. There are two facts in the affidavit filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court. One states that the share of stubble in pollution is 4-10 per cent and the other says that it is 35-40 per cent."

The Environment Minister requested to clarify it according to the data, because without making it clear, there will be a problem in formulating a strategy.

Sharing the pollution data released by SAFAR between November 4 and November 14, Gopal Rai said that during this period, the average contribution of fire in Delhi's pollution was 31 per cent.

Gopal Rai further said that continuous steps are being taken by the Delhi government regarding the air pollution. "As per the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all construction activities and school institutions etc are closed from tomorrow. The instructions to work from home are applicable."

Rai added, "To control vehicle pollution in Delhi, "red light on, vehicle off" campaign is running from October 18-November 18. It is being extended for another 15 days. This will be its second phase. Two and a half thousand civil defence volunteers will continue to work. This campaign is being run in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm."

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 396 as it continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category for the third consecutive day today. (ANI)

