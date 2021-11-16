New Delhi, November 16: In a shocking incident, two female domestic helps were found lying unconscious in a house in Delhi’s Jangpura and were rushed to a hospital were the duo was declared dead on Monday. According to reports, a man, who also works as a domestic help in the house, called the duo to open the door but his calls went unanswered, then ranged the door bell. Following which, one of the family members and the domestic help went into the servants room and found the two women in unconscious state. Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Dies by Suicide.

According to a report by the Times of India, the deceased duo, identified as Mina Rai and Sujala, worked as maids in a house in Jangpura area. The duo were found lying unconscious in the house and were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead. “When one of the family members and the domestic help went to the servant room, they found both the maids lying unconscious. The women were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead,” the officer was quoted a saying by the TOI. Delhi Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped at Hotel in Dwarka; Manager Arrested.

There was no visible signs of any injury on the body of any of the deceased's body. The exact cause of their dead is yet to be ascertained and the post-mortem reports of the deceased duo are awaited. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of murder in the matter. An investigation is underway in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2021 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).