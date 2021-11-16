New Delhi, November 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector on November 18, 2021 at 4 PM via video conferencing, said a press release from the Prime Minister Office.

This is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategize priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India. It will also highlight the opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has huge growth potential.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 2 Female Domestic Help Found Dead at House in Jangpura.

The two-day Summit will have 12 Sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure.

It will witness participation of leading members from domestic and global Pharma Industries, officials, investors and researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, John Hopkins Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes.

Also Read | Northeast Delhi Riots 2020: Facebook India Officials Shivnath Thukral and G V Anand Bhushan to Depose Before Delhi Assembly Panel on November 18.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)