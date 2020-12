New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday exempted vehicle owners from paying penalty on road tax liabilities between April and December this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands with the common people in difficult times.

"Delhi government in view of COVID-19 has waived the penalty on payment of road tax from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020," he said in a tweet.

The proposal of the transport department to waive the penalty on road tax was approved by the Lt Governor. All taxation authorities of the transport department were asked to ensure compliance with the order.

