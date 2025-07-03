New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said her government is working on long-term solutions for clean and sustainable transportation, after the government urged the Centre's air quality panel to immediately suspend the fuel ban on overage vehicles.

In his letter to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairman Rajesh Verma, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the fuel ban is not feasible and that it cannot be implemented due to technological challenges. The move came three days after the ban came into effect in the national capital.

"In view of the hardships being faced by the citizens of Delhi, our government has written to the CAQM, requesting a reconsideration of the decision to stop supplying fuel to end-of-life (EOL) vehicles. This decision is adversely affecting the daily lives and livelihoods of millions of families," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said her government is fully committed to controlling air pollution and is working on long-term solutions for clean and sustainable transportation.

"However, while implementing any decision, it is equally important to maintain a balance with the social and economic needs of the citizens," she added.

Gupta said through a letter sent by Sirsa, they have urged that this order be immediately put on hold in the public interest, "and that a practical, just, and phased solution be formulated after consultations with all stakeholders".

The Delhi government stands firmly with the people of Delhi in its commitment to public welfare and convenience, she said.

