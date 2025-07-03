Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar's Operation Sindoor Statement

Mumbai, July 3: Several Pakistani social media accounts claim that on May 9, the United States warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Pakistan would launch a major attack on India unless certain conditions were accepted. The Pakistani accounts alleged that India accepted the conditions immediately. It is worth noting that Pakistani social media accounts claimed that the news was confirmed by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

So, did India accept conditions after being informed about the Pakistani attack by the US? Scroll to find out the truth. One of the accounts run by Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi, who described himself as a supporter of the Pakistan Armed Forces, said that he shared the viral post with the claim and asked, "So who blinked first?" The Pakistani account made the alleged claim and quoted EAM S Jaishankar.

Pakistani accounts misquote EAM S Jaishankar's Operation Sindoor statement. (Photo credits: @MansurQr)

PIB Reveals Truth About Claims Made by Pakistani Accounts

However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the claims made by Pakistani social media accounts are misleading. "This claim is misleading! This is only a part of his full statement," PIB said. It must be noted that several Pakistani accounts misquoted S Jaishankar’s statement on the interaction between India and the US over Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

PIB clarified that during an interview with Newsweek, EAM S Jaishankar said that PM Narendra Modi told the US that "if Pakistan launched an attack on India, there would be a response from us!". One day after the video, Jaishankar said that after India's massive response following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called him and said that the "Pakistanis were ready to talk".

The central government did a fact check to counter the false claims made by Pakistani social media accounts on X. Hence, the claims made by Pakistani social media accounts are misleading. The Pakistani accounts misquoted EAM S Jaishankar's statement on the interaction between India and the United States over Operation Sindoor.

Claim : India accepted conditions after US warned PM Narendra Modi about Pakistan launching major attack Conclusion : PIB said that the claim made by Pakistani social media accounts is misleading. They misquoted EAM S Jaishankar's statement on the interaction between India and US over Operation Sindoor

