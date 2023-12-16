New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Delhi recorded a temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Saturday.

As the chill intensifies, residents are resorting to various measures to keep warm. While some are looking at night shelters, others are gathering around bonfires to beat the cold.

Adding to the wintry conditions, a layer of fog has enveloped the national capital, further adding to the problems of the people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the minimum temperatures have dipped to between 5-10 degrees Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Delhi's Nizamuddin area, a group of people, including two security guards, Rakesh Kumar and Mohammad Nausad, were seen huddled around a bonfire. Both guards noted a significant increase in the cold compared to previous days.

"The cold has increased significantly compared to before," Rakesh Kumar told ANI.

"The cold has been intensifying for the past two days. The cold is severe, hence the need for the fire. The cold has indeed increased a lot compared to before," Mohammad Nausad told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, the weather has been fluctuating, leading to the onset of cold weather and a significant drop in temperature. This cold weather has also resulted in decreased visibility due to fog. Underprivileged individuals and early morning commuters were seen huddled around a bonfire to ward off the cold.

Md Chand Hussain, the caretaker of a night shelter home in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, mentioned that all 20 beds in his shelter are full and that there is another shelter set up nearby. He added that a medical team visits the shelter and that they provide beds, blankets, and food for the homeless.

"We have 20 beds here and all our beds are full. We have another shelter set up ahead. There is no shortage. A medical team also comes. In the tent, we have beds, blankets, and food for the homeless, all of these are available here," Md Chand Hussain said.

Rakhi, who took shelter in a night shelter in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, praised the facility, noting that they receive food three times a day and timely medicine. Another person, Akshaya, commended the government for providing the night shelter, mentioning that they receive all necessary facilities, including medicine, from nearby Mohalla Clinics.

"It's good, we get food three times a day. We get medicine on time," Rakhi said.

"The government has done a good job by providing this night shelter. We get all the facilities here. We also get medicine from the nearby Mohalla Clinics," Akshaya, said. (ANI)

