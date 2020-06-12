India News | Delhi: GTB Hospital Asked to Set Up Helpdesks, LED Screens to Facilitate Coronavirus Patients

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Shahdara District Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar on Friday directed the GTB Hospital authorities to set up helpdesks and LED screens to facilitate coronavirus patients.

The directive comes after Delhi government hospitals and private facilities were directed to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Rise to 55,357: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had on Wednesday ordered Delhi hospitals to display the availability of COVID and non-COVID beds, charges for rooms or beds along with contact details on an LED board outside their facilities.

GTB Hospital is one of the largest coronavirus facilities with 2,000 beds, out of which 1,174 are vacant, according to the Delhi Corona app.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation.

The district administration has also started acquiring banquet halls where extra beds can be set up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)