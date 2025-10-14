New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed actor Rajpal Yadav, facing a case regarding a cheque-bounce matter, to travel to Dubai to attend a Diwali celebration event.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted the permission after directing Yadav to furnish a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of Rs 1 lakh with the court registry. The actor was also asked to provide his mobile number and email address, which must remain active throughout his stay in Dubai from October 17 to 20.

Yadav sought permission to travel to the UAE to attend the Bihar Connect Global event as a guest of honour during the Diwali celebrations. The court said Yadav's wife's passport should remain deposited as security with the trial court, and the actor must re-deposit his own passport upon returning to India.

The court had earlier sought responses from Delhi Police and Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd., the complainant company in the case. The firm's counsel did not oppose the actor's plea. Yadav's counsel told the court that the trip was an official invitation and that the actor would comply with all directions issued.

This is not the first time Yadav has been permitted to travel abroad. In June this year, the Delhi High Court had allowed him to visit Australia for promotional events of his film Mera Kale Rang Da Yaar, subject to similar conditions.

The Court allowed Yadav to visit Melbourne, Australia, from June 27 to July 5, 2025, after considering an application filed under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

The court had then suspended Yadav's conviction temporarily, observing that he had taken genuine steps toward settling the matter with the complainant company. Yadav's counsel had submitted that the dispute arose from a film financing deal that failed, leading to substantial financial losses.

The case remains pending before the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre for possible settlement. (ANI)

