New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, heard a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning alleged unauthorized construction, illegal shops, and a religious structure situated within the premises of a school operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

During the proceedings, the court raised serious concerns about certain unmonitored openings in the school that could potentially compromise the safety of students.

The bench, comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized that it was MCD's responsibility to ensure adequate security measures. The judges directed the corporation to take immediate steps to secure these openings and protect the children.

On the matter of illegal shops, the court instructed MCD to conduct a thorough investigation. If any shops were found to be operating unlawfully within the school premises, appropriate action was to be taken against them.

While concluding the case, the court underscored the importance of necessary safety measures. It directed MCD to take comprehensive action, including the construction of a boundary wall around the school, to enhance security.

The bench further noted that the grievances raised in the PIL required due attention. The court ordered that the claims made in the petition be treated as a formal representation to MCD. The corporation was instructed to verify the allegations, carry out a detailed survey, and--if unauthorized construction was confirmed--refer the matter to the Religious Committee for further deliberation.

MCD's counsel clarified that the religious structure in question had been in existence before the school was established. As per Supreme Court guidelines, any grievances related to this structure should be addressed by the Religious Committee. Additionally, the alleged illegal shops were said to be located outside the school premises.

The PIL was filed by the Save India Foundation through Advocate Umesh Sharma, raising concerns that loudspeakers, along with several windows and doors, had been opened towards the school, potentially compromising the safety and security of the students.

The petition also highlighted that several hundred girl students study at the school and require protection from unauthorized access to the campus. Furthermore, it was alleged that even the main gate of the school had been encroached upon, restricting students from using it. (ANI)

