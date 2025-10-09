New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot a common symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS) for the upcoming Bihar State election.

ABJS had sought allotment of a common symbol for the upcoming Bihar State Election after the ECI rejected the representation of Jan Sangh.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: WHO Monitoring Situation Amid Deaths of Children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the ECI to allot a common symbol to ABJS. On the other hand, the court has directed the ABJS to file an application for the allotment of a common symbol. The High Court passed the direction after receiving a response from the ECI.

Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh had moved to the High Court after ECI's September 1 order rejecting its representation, stating that there are disputes within the party. The party was registered in 1989.

Also Read | India, UK Natural Partners; Strong Ties Pillar for Global Stability, Economic Progress, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier, on August 25, the Delhi High Court had asked the ECI to decide the representation expeditiously.

The fresh petition was moved, challenging the ECI communication of September 1, stating that the poll body has not even considered the application of the Petitioner dated August 25 for allotment of a common election symbol for contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025.

The Petitioner had submitted a reply to the communication dated July 17, on August 25, and the lacunae pointed out by the ECI were remedied. Along with the said letter, the application for allotment of a common election symbol was resubmitted in terms of the format prescribed in para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, along with the requisite documents.

The Petitioner had earlier approached the ECI through letters written on June 2 and July 4 seeking allotment of a common election symbol in order to contest the upcoming elections in Bihar. However, no reply was forthcoming from the ECI. ABJS had filed a petition in the High Court, which was disposed of on August 25. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)