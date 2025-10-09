Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party on Thursday, October 9, released its first list of 51 candidates, marking a major step in its electoral debut. Interestingly, Kishore’s name was missing from the list. The list features diverse candidates, including RK Mishra from Darbhanga, Prithi Kinnar from Gopalganj, and KC Sinha from Kumhrar. Kishore is set to launch the campaign from Raghopur, the constituency of RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. Scroll below to check the full list of candidates and their constituencies. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Discussions on Seat-Sharing Underway, Says Chirag Paswan.

Jan Suraaj Party's First Candidates List

Jan Suraaj releases a list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/QnZcKr1kcg — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)