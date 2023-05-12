New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday constituted a committee and directed it to conduct a surprise inspection to check over food and hygiene conditions at the canteen and sitting area in Tihar Jail.

The High Court has also sought a report from the committee.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the committee to check what food is being provided to inmates in a day for breakfast, lunch and dinner and file a detailed report.

The bench has also sought a response from the Tihar Jail and the matter has been listed for further hearing on July 20.

The bench passed the direction while hearing a plea filed by Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban and one other woman inmate.

The Petition has mentioned superintended of Jail No.6 as respondent. It has sought direction from the jail officials to ensure that proper food is provided to all the inmates in the jail.

The Petitioner alleged that the inmates are not being provided food as per the jail manual. As a result, the physical health of the inmates is getting affected.

Advocate Adit S Pujari argued that the jail canteen is not having fruits these days. There is no food in the evening once the inmates are lodged in their cells.

However, these submissions were opposed by the counsel for the jail Superintendent who said that in last month's inspection by a judge, it was found that all the rules are being followed.

Considering the submission of both sides the court directed the committee to make a surprise check. The three members Committee will also include advocate Adit S Pujari. (ANI)

