New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to remove encroachments from government land in Lajpat Nagar 3 area and file a status report.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while seeking a compliance report on the removal of encraochments, also asked the MCD to clafiy if there were dedicated parking spaces around the Central Market.

The HC directed that the civic body should remove encroachments from government land in Lajpat Nagar 3 area and file the compliance report within two weeks.

The court issued the direction on a plea on the encroachment issue filed by advocate Ritika Khanagwal, who also happens to be a local resident.

The petition was filed on behalf of the Lajpat Nagar 3 Neighbourhood Welfare Association.

According to the plea, there is an illegal occupation on vacant public land in block I, between I-9 and I-10 in the Lajpat Nagar 3 area.

"The private respondents have constructed a house and have represented to the authorities that the same has been allotted to them by L&DO," the petition stated.

"It is also submitted that they were further trying to construct and occupy the unallotted land illegally. Thereafter, the association intervened and got the construction stopped," it stated further.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) informed the court that construction has been carried out illegally on the government land and it has written to the MCD to remove encroachments.

While making her arguments on the encroachment issue, the advocate also raised the commuting woes in the area, claiming that despite their being a multi-level parking facility in the area, almost all shopowners and their customers park their vehicles on the road, clogging the commuting space.

Noting the submissions, the court directed the MCD and police to remove encroachment within two weeks and file a compliance report.

The matter was listed for further hearing on February 27. (ANI)

