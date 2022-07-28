New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the trial court not to consider the medical report filed by Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in regards to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh on Thursday issued notice to Jain on the ED's plea challenging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's medical evaluation in Lok Nayak Hospital where he is presently admitted. The bench fixed the matter for August 17, for detailed hearing.

However, the court says the trial court judge can consider other grounds except medical report filed by LNJP hospital while examining the interim bail plea of Jain on medical grounds.

Appearing for ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju submitted that the accused (Satyendar Jain) is in custody for 46 days in a matter. He was admitted in LNJP hospital for 26 days and 11 days in Jail Dispensary.

ED stated that Jain/respondent who was holding the portfolio of Minister of Health in the Government, of NCT of Delhi, continues to be shown prominently on the Home Page of the website of the LNJP Hospital as well as on the plaque in the hospital commemorating the inauguration by the respondent as the guest of honour.

ED also challenged the trial court order dated July 19 in the interim bail application of the Respondent/Satyender Jain when the respondent was again stated to be admitted in Lok Nayak Hospital, ED raised an objection that he should be shifted to some independent hospital for proper medical evaluation.

However, the special judge of trial instead of seeking an independent evaluation from any independent hospital adjourned the matter for arguments on July 29 and sought a detailed medical report from the same LNJP Hospital where the respondent is admitted, said the ED plea.

The plea stated that the ED has a serious doubt as to whether the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital or even the GB Pant Hospital would be able to independently assess the medical condition of the Respondent/Satyender Jain for the reason that these hospitals continue to prominently display the picture of the Respondent on its home page.

The trial court of Delhi presently hearing an interim bail plea of Satyender Jain on basis of medical grounds.

ED on Wednesday also filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) naming Delhi Minister Satyender Jain and others in a money laundering case.

According to sources, the ED prosecution complaint has named Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Jain including four private firms as accused. The above-mentioned accused in the prosecution complaint are accused of violations under sections of the money laundering Act.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the above-mentioned people.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018 against them.

The chargesheet mentioned that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period from February 14 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jain was arrested after the ED attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore, in April, owned by the private firm companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others. (ANI)

