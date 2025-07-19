New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently granted two-week interim bail to Praveen Dabas, an accused in the murder case of minor wrestler Sagar Dhankhar in 2021. He has been granted interim bail on Medical grounds.

In this case, olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is also an accused. This case pertains to a First Information Report registered at the Model Town Police Station in 2021.

Justice Sanjeev Narula granted interim bail to Praveen Dabas after considering his medical records, hearing submissions of counsel for the accused and rival contention of the Delhi police

"Accordingly, the Applicant is directed to be released on interim bail for a period of two weeks from the date of his release, upon furnishing a bail bond for a sum of INR 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount," Justice Narula ordered on July 17.

While granting interim bail, the high court considered the report of June 18, filed by the Jail Superintendent, which indicated that the Applicant is suffering from chronic kidney disease along with other associated ailments, and is undergoing treatment as per advice of a nephrologist at Safdarjung Hospital.

It was also stated that he has also been suffering from asthma (post Anti Tubercular Treatment) for several years, with persistent breathing difficulties and shortness of breath, for which he is on prescribed medication.

The Chief Medical Officer-in-Charge has stated in the report that despite regular follow-up and treatment, the Applicant's symptoms continue to persist, and his deteriorating condition is adversely affecting his ability to carry out day-to-day activities, the High Court noted in the order.

On June 2, 2024, the Delhi High Court had directed the Jail authorities to ensure regular treatment to Praveen Dabas.

The High Court took on record the medical report dated May 31 and also issued directions to the authorities to ensure the MRI scan of the accused.

Dabas moved an application through advocate Sumeet Shokeen and sought an interim bail for a period of eight weeks to ensure that all his medical ailments that he is suffering from, even those which are severe in nature, can be taken care of in private hospitals once he is released on interim bail.

The High Court had directed the Jail Superintendent, as well as the Medical Superintendent of Central Jail-10, working in the Jail Hospitals, to ensure that the applicant receives timely and regular treatment at any time of the day they require.

The High Court has also directed the authorities to ensure that the treatment be given to the applicant from the Orthopaedic Department of Dr. BSA Hospital as well as the Neurology Department at G B Pant Hospital with all earnestness and regularly, without failure.

It was submitted by advocate Sumeet Singh Shokeen counsel for Dabas, that though the medical report discloses that the applicant is undergoing treatment from the orthopaedic department of Dr. BSA Hospital and the neurology Department at GB Pant Hospital, proper and correct treatment as required by the applicant is not being administered.

He had also submitted that despite their best efforts, the Jail Authorities are incapable of providing the kind of medical treatment that is required, including surgery, if advised and as such, he requests that the applicant be considered for release on interim bail on medical grounds.

The application was opposed by the State as well as by Joshini Tuli, who represented the deceased father, on the ground that the Applicant's ailments can be managed within the custody, this Court is of the opinion that, having regard to the report received from the Chief Medical Officer-in-Charge, it is appropriate to release the Applicant on interim bail,purely on humanitarian and medical grounds, to enable him to receive treatment outside the jail. (ANI)

