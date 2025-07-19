Kota, July 19: A class 12 student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented home in the Pratap Nagar area here, with police suspecting that he ended his life over nagging by his parents for smoking. Atharv Saxena (18), a native of Bundi city, had been living here with his mother and younger brother, while his father ran a grocery shop in Bundi, visiting the family in Kota once a week. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Who Attempted Suicide Dies After Doors of Ambulance Get Jammed for Over 15 Minutes in Bhilwara, Probe Launched.

The victim was a student of a private school in Kota, police said. Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said Saxena hanged himself from the ceiling fan late Friday night. Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took him to MBS hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. Mumbai Shocker: Divyang Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 16th Floor in Bandra Government Colony.

In a note recovered from his room, Saxena held no one responsible for his extreme step, but its content suggested that he was annoyed by the constant nagging of his parents for smoking, that the teen assured he never did, the police official said. Police handed over the body to his family members after a post-mortem on Saturday morning and lodged a case under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 194 (unnatural deaths), he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.