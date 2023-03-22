New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Wednesday granted two weeks' time to respondents to file their reply on a plea challenging the re-election of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

In a special hearing on February 25, the court stayed the re-election, which was scheduled for February 27, 2023.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Wednesday granted two weeks time to the respondents to file their replies.

The bench also granted a week's time to the petitioners to file their rejoinders.

The matter was listed for further hearing on April 24.

The bench had issued a notice to all respondents, including newly elected Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The Mayor on February 24 announced fresh elections for the Standing Committee on February 27, at 11 am. The announcement came in the wake of the chaos that rocked the MCD House during polling for the Standing Committee members earlier.

Bedlam broke after the Mayor had declared one vote invalid in the election to pick six members of the Standing Committee.

The bench of Justice Gaurang Kant said the Mayor's decision to announce re-elections without declaring the results of the previous poll "prima facie violates regulations".

Court had also issued directions to preserve the ballot box.

The direction of Delhi HC came on the two petitions filed by BJP's councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, challenging Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD's standing committee election. (ANI)

