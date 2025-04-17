New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court issued a notice on Thursday regarding a petition seeking the revival of a contempt case linked to the termination of ad-hoc law officers. The plea asserts that this action constitutes willful disobedience of the court's directives on September 27, 2019.

A bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notices to the Home Secretary of Delhi and the Director General of Prisons, scheduling the matter for a hearing on May 9, 2025.

The petition contends that the respondents' abrupt discontinuation of law officers' services, including the Tihar Jail Director General, without establishing permanent positions, amounts to contempt of court.

Advocate Amit Sahni, a social activist, had previously filed a petition that was resolved through the court's order dated September 27, 2019. This order directed the respondents to complete the appointment process for law officers in Delhi prisons within 12 weeks of receiving a copy of the order.

However, the plea states that these directives were not implemented within the prescribed timeframe, prompting Advocate Sahni to file a contempt petition against the respondents for failing to comply. During proceedings, the respondents informed the court that they had appointed 16 law officers on an ad-hoc basis, leading to the disposal of the contempt petition on December 21, 2021.

Now, the petitioner argues that despite more than five years since the 2019 order and over three years since the contempt petition was closed, no efforts have been made to create regular posts for law officers.

The plea further highlights that even the temporary ad-hoc appointments of law graduates performing law officer duties were abruptly discontinued through an order issued on April 2, 2025, by the Office of the Director General (Prisons), Government of NCT of Delhi. The petitioner claims this act amounts to willful disobedience of the court's directives.

Previously, the petition emphasised that under the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000, mandating every prison to have a designated law officer, Delhi currently has only one law officer overseeing all 16 jails, stationed at the prison headquarters in Tihar.

Additionally, it was noted that between August 2016 and February 2019, no law officer was appointed at the prison headquarters. As per Section 6 of the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000, every prison must have a superintendent, deputy superintendent, medical officer, law officer, welfare officer, and other personnel deemed necessary by the government. (ANI)

