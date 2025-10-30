New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently quashed an FIR arising out of a dispute between two neighbours. While quashing the FIR, the High Court imposed a cost of Rs. 2 lakh that is to be deposited with the Delhi Police Martyrs' Fund within 8 weeks.

The present FIR was lodged on the Basis of a Complaint filed by a woman. She has resolved the dispute with the accused and doesn't want to pursue the case.

The present case pertains to allegations of restraining the complainant and her husband, abusing and assaulting her, etc.

Justice Amit Mahajan quashed the FIR against petitioner Abhishek Gaba and directed him to deposit the cost of Rs. 2 lakh.

The bench observed, "Keeping in view the nature of the dispute and that the parties have amicably resolved their disputes, this Court feels that no useful purpose would be served by keeping the dispute alive and continuance of the proceedings would amount to abuse of the process of the Court."

Justice Mahajan said, "However, keeping in mind the fact that the State machinery has been put in motion, ends of justice would be served if the petitioner is put to the cost."

"In view of the above, FIR and all consequential proceedings arising therefrom are quashed, subject to payment of total cost of ₹2,00,000 by the petitioner to be deposited with the Delhi Police Martyrs' Fund, within a period of eight weeks from the date," Justice Mahajan ordered on October 16.

On 20.06.2025, an FIR was registered at the Police Station Vikaspuri, for the offences under Sections 126(2), 74, 79, 351(2), 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), including all consequential proceedings.

It was alleged that on 20th June, when her husband was dropping her off at her house, the petitioner, who was in a drunken state, started abusing her husband and asked for a lighter or a matchbox.

When her husband told him he did not have the same, the petitioner started punching his car and tried to take him out of the car forcibly. She tried to intervene, and the petitioner grabbed her hand, twisted it, and pushed her down. The petitioner started abusing her and made dirty gestures, she alleged.

Advocate B R Kedia, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the parties are neighbours and that the altercation arose over a petty issue.

He submitted that the petitioner and his family members have since apologised for the conduct and undertake not to engage in such activities in the future.

It was also submitted that the matter is amicably settled between the parties by way of Memorandum of Understanding of 20th September, out of their own free will, without any force, coercion or misrepresentation.

The complainant, who was present in the court, on being asked, said that she is satisfied with the settlement and apology tendered by the petitioner and his family members.

She stated that she does not wish to pursue any proceedings arising out of the present FIR.

"In the peculiar circumstances of this case, it is unlikely that the present FIR will result in a conviction. Continuation of proceedings will only cause ill will to fester within the parties," Justice Mahajan said. (ANI)

