New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained Patanjali from running allegedly disparaging advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash.

A bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed interim injunction applications filed by Dabur.

"Application is allowed," the judge said.

The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

Further details are awaited.

