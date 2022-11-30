New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a status report on the plea for medical treatment of leader E Abubacker of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). The High Court has refused to place him under house arrest on the grounds of his medical condition.

He is the former Chairman of the organisation and was arrested during a nationwide wide action on it. He has filed an appeal in the High Court against the trial court order denying him the relief sought on medical grounds.

Also Read | Surat North, Valsad, Mandvi, Abdasa, Limbdi Elections 2022: Check Electoral History, Polling and Result Date of the Gujarat Assembly Seats.

The division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh directed the agency to file a status report. The opinion of a medical expert authorised by AIIMS is also sought.

The matter has been listed on December 14 for further hearing.

Also Read | Ravish Kumar, Ramon Magasaysay Award-Winning Journalist Resigns From NDTV.

While rejecting the request for placing the petitioner under House arrest, the bench said that requisite medical treatment would be provided to the accused.

The bench asserted, "We are not inclined to do that. AIIMS is a premier hospital. If you are using this as a pretext for house arrest, we are not granting that. We are only concerned with his medical conditions."

It was submitted by the petitioner's counsel Adit Pujari that Abubacker is 70 years old and suffering from cancer and Parkinson's. He is in great pain.

The counsel also submitted that the petitioner needed urgent medical supervision but his plea was dismissed by the lower court.

The counsel also submitted that the matter needs urgent examination but the AIIMS has given a date of 2024.

On this, the bench expressed its displeasure and asked, "Where are the diagnosis and treatment? He can't wait for a scan till 2024. It is an examination. It surely can't wait till 2024."

The bench said that it would consider the appeal for medical treatment. For regular bail, the petitioner may approach the trial court.

The special public prosecutor for NIA submitted that the agency is not opposing medical treatment to the petitioner. He also said that the probe into the matter is in progress.

The bench said, "The point is the accused is seriously unwell. Eventually, we will have to consider whether AIIMS has to be directed to constitute a medical board and let this court know which is the best way possible." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)