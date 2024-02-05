New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India began this calendar year's first and fourth of the financial year 2023-24 online short-term internships on Monday, according to an official release.

Inaugurating it, Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra said that all human beings are born equal. Human rights are inalienable rights that a human being has been entitled to since his birth. However, as Mahatma Gandhi said, these rights can be enjoyed only by performing our duties well and no rights come without duties.

Justice Mishra said we should help the marginalized sections come to the mainstream of society and enjoy the privileges and rights like others. He said achieving sustainable development goals is a way forward. Technological advancements have brought many advantages to human life but not without disadvantages. Misuse of cyberspace is causing human rights violations, including, among others, cyber crimes and human trafficking.

He said that the purpose of the internship is to make the young generations aware of all these challenges, including climate change, facing humanity, with the help of subject expert speakers and to work for the promotion and protection of human rights

NHRC India Secretary General, Bharat Lal, expressed the hope that the interns would make the best use of this internship to understand the importance of human rights and further spread awareness. The students who have been selected to attend this programme should take it as a rare opportunity.

The students will be exposed to various aspects of human rights-related issues from subject experts, besides being taken on virtual tours of various institutions, including jails, police stations and some shelter homes run by government/NGOs to understand their functioning, he said.

Welcoming the interns, Joint Secretary Devendra Kumar Nim gave an overview of the internship, which is much sought after among university-level students as a flagship program of the Commission for building human rights awareness.

Nim requested interns not only to aim for certification but also to become torchbearers of human rights and a bridge between the NHRC and vulnerable and marginalized communities for the promotion and protection of human rights.

He expected that the interns would not miss out on any of the sessions and also informed them that NHRC is working to get its training and internship programs accredited with NAAC and other bodies.

Registrar Law, Surajit Dey, Joint Secretary, Anita Sinha and other officers, JRCs and staff were present. 94 students selected from various parts of the country are attending.

Also, during the occasion, the full commission jury of the NHRC, India, selected the 7 winners of its 9th prestigious annual competition for human rights. (ANI)

