New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The police have apprehended a juvenile for allegedly killing his friend, who he claimed harassed him, officials said on Friday.

The victim, Adarsh, lived in a rented accommodation in north Delhi's Vijay colony and his body was found a few days back inside the room, police said.

The father of the deceased informed the police that his son had not come home. Adarsh's body was found inside the room which was forced opened by the police, officials said.

The police lodged a case and initiated the investigation. During enquiry, the police came to know that Adarsh had also married a girl who used to live at a JJ colony, they said.

It was found that the juvenile used to come to the rented accommodation. On the basis of technical assistance, the police interrogated the juvenile and apprehended him after he confessed to his crime, police said.

The mobile phone of Adarsh was also recovered from the minor. The accused revealed that he and Adarsh had known each other for a long time, the officer said.

Adarsh used to harass him a lot. On the day of the incident, they both were in the rented room. After Adarsh fell asleep, the accused hit him several times on his head with a brick and fled, the officer added.

