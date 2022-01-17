New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, during a review meeting with senior police officials, stressed on timely completion of investigation of cases related to crime against women and children.

Baijal along with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the additional chief secretary (home department) and other senior officers reviewed the status of measures taken to prevent crime against women.

Taking to Twitter, the lieutenant governor (L-G) said,"Appreciated various measures taken by Delhi police to prevent crime against women including SAFE CITY project, Project ABHAYA and SASHAKTI program of imparting self-defence training & awareness initiatives like Nazuk and Nirbhik."

Emphasis was laid on timely completion of investigation of cases pertaining to crime against women and children and enhancing the conviction rate to create exemplary and deterrent effect of law, Baijal tweeted. PTI AMP

