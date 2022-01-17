Hyderabad, January 17: A tragic incident was reported from Telangana's Hyderabad where a 32-year-old woman ended her life in Chaitanyapuri over alleged harassment by her husband. The now-deceased woman, identified as Thota Sushma, was found hanging at her residence, according to the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 38-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Husband Alleges Illicit Partner’s Role

Further reports suggest that the woman tied the knot with the accused in 2018 and were currently living at Kothapet. However, things were not going too well for the couple for the past few months and the woman's husband often harassed her and they even landed up in an argument frequently over petty issues, as per the report published in the New Indian Express. Meanwhile, the woman's husband has been detained for questioning by the cops in this regard.

This comes few weeks after a man threw his wife from the balcony of the eighth floor of the building in Gosaiganj, Lucknow following a marital dispute.

Police said the couple used to have regular fights. They had a tiff on Monday after which the accused threw his wife from the balcony of their rented flat on the eighth floor. Lucknow Shocker: Man Throws His Wife From 8th Floor of the Building Over Marital Dispute

The police later arrested the accused on the charges of murder and cruelty to woman and he was sent to jail.

