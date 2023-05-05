New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): In a step that would rationalize and augment the industrial infrastructure in the National Capital and deter the illegal industrial units from operating in non-industrial areas, Lt. Governor, VK Saxena approved the development of 920 acres of land in Kanjhawala as an "industrial area", making it one of the biggest industrial areas in Delhi, stated an official release.

According to an official release, the move will enable the development of Kanjhawala in North West Delhi by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) as per the provisions of the Delhi Industrial Development, Operation and Maintenance (DIDOM) Act, 2010.

In addition to Kanjhawala, the LG has also paved the way for the development of another 300 acres of land in Baprola village as an industrial area.

"The LG has directed the Industries Department, GNCTD, to get the land use of the available land parcel in Baprola changed to "industrial", in consultation with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," it read.

Out of the 300 acres of land in Baprola, DSIIDC is in possession of 137.63 acres of land out of which land use of only 55.20 acres of land is "industrial".

Accordingly, the land use of the remaining 82.43 acres of land needs to be changed and notified as "industrial" by the DDA in MPD 2021.

The two industrial areas combined will provide a whopping 1220 acres of land for industrial development in the National Capital.

After the LG's approval, the DSIIDC will notify Kanjhawala as an industrial area under the DIDOM Act, 2010. With this, a number of units that are not on the negative list of the MPD-2021, like information technology and related units, food processing, media, electronics and telecommunication, textile, electrical goods and appliances, automobile, furniture, fixtures and machinery among others can operate out of these industrial areas.

Development of the Kanjhawala and Baprola Industrial Areas will facilitate regulated industrial growth in the capital. With this, the illegal operation of hundreds of industrial units from commercial/residential areas that often cause mishaps and unregulated pollution will be contained to a great extent.

"Development of industrial areas entails up-gradation / augmentation, managing, operating and maintaining infrastructure facilities in an efficient and integrated manner while ensuring a high level of anti-pollution measures and performance standards," it read.

Also, as part of the industrial area development, the DSIIDC will create the road network, sewage and drainage system, solid waste management system, horticulture development, fire fighting system, electrical, telecommunication and other maintenance and provision services. (ANI)

