New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has instructed the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) to provide recommendations for specific actions to be taken against those who have violated the Recruitment Rules of Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU) within a 30-day period.

This came after the Inquiry Committee Report of the Vigilance Department against DPSRU came up with strong observations alleging that the selection of faculties involves half-truth, manipulation, falsehoods, deficiencies and irregularities contrary to the law.

The Delhi LG, while considering the Inquiry Committee Report on the complaints of irregular recruitments of teaching faculties in DPSRU, has asked the Chief Secretary to instruct the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (TTE) to examine the Report within 30 days and recommend specific actions to be taken as per law for gross violation of rules, a press release issued by the LG's office stated.

The LG while invoking the terms of Rule 19(5) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, has also directed the Secretary TTE to place the original file in the matter for his perusal.

Enquiring into complaints, the Vigilance Department noticed major irregularities in the recruitment process held at DPSRU in 2017 and 2019. This included the recruitment of candidates who were not eligible due to short experience, over age, not possessing requisite educational qualifications in 2017, the release said.

Further in the year 2019, most of the recruitments had been done which were having deficiency in eligibility criteria and point towards illegal or corrupt practices or favouritism.

Also, verification of the educational qualification and experience certificates was not done after the appointment.

The Inquiry Committee Report has also stated that there was no approval from competent authority for relaxation of eligibility criteria such as age or educational qualification taken by the DPSRU.

With the approval of LG Saxena, a notice dated May 10 was issued by the Vigilance Department to Professor Ramesh K Goyal Vice Chancellor, DPSRU related to recruitment process of teaching faculties conducted by him, to which he submitted the reply along with the records available which had been examined by the Directorate of TTE on May 17.

In terms of Section 8 (4) of the DPSRU Act, 2008, a Committee of three officials was set up on June 28 to inquire into the matter. The committee consisted of Secretary Vigilance, Director (Education) and a Professor and Head of Biotechnology Department of the Delhi Technological University. This was done after the approval of the Lieutenant Governor, who is the Chancellor of the DPSRU as well.

The Department of TTE has submitted that several complaints were received from various persons regarding large-scale irregularities committed in the recruitment process conducted by the DPSRU in 2019 especially by giving undue favour to six candidates who were already working in the University on contract or regular basis, the press release stated.

After obtaining relevant records from the University, the Department through its vigilance branch conducted an inquiry and submitted that such large-scale irregularities in the appointment of faculties are not possible without the active connivance of the Vice Chancellor, DPSRU who acted as the Chairman of the Selection Committee.

The Inquiry Committee Report came out with some strong observations alleging that the selections done contain half-truth, manipulation, falsehoods, deficiencies and irregularities which is contrary to the law.

The Report mentioned the names of DSPRU Vice Chancellor Ramesh Kumar Goyal, then Officiating Registrar of DSPRU DP Pathak, External Expert Govind Mohan and Consultant RP Sharma. (ANI)

