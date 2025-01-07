New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday sent a 'chadar' that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

In a post on X, Delhi LG asserted that Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's life was dedicated to brotherhood and kindness towards the poor.

"On the occasion of the 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Rahmatullah Alaih, sent the holy chadar to Ajmer Sharif Dargah and prayed for peace for the country and the people of Delhi. Hazrat Khwaja Sahib's education and life were dedicated to mutual love, brotherhood and kindness towards the poor. This holy occasion of Urs is to strengthen these values again," Saxena said.

Earlier on January 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent the chadar to Ajmer Sharif.

The chadar was presented to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui.

PM Modi has been sending a 'chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion.

The chadar, which is laid over the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz , symbolizes devotion and respect. During urs festival, offering a chadar is considered a powerful form of worship, seen as a means to receive blessings and fulfill vows.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.

The 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti commenced on December 28, 2024, and is observed with great reverence. The annual event attracts devotees from across the country and beyond, who come to pay their respects and seek blessings. (ANI)

