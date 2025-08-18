New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

CM Yadav highlighted that every meeting with the Prime Minister brings a new energy and inspiration, and also invited him to visit Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain in Coastal Areas, Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "A factory for manufacturing Vande Metro coaches has started in our state, and a metro train is about to start in Bhopal, a farmers' conference is going to take place, and in this context, I have invited the Prime Minister to visit the state. We are running a campaign for industrialisation and self-reliance..."

He further emphasised that a major industrialisation campaign is underway in the state and MoUs (Memorandum of understanding) worth approximately Rs 30,00,000 crore have been signed for the development of the state, which will bring employment opportunities to around 21 lakh people.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was a 'Monkey Army' Fed at Varanasi Ghat Under UP Police Protection During Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations? AI-Generated Video Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

"I am satisfied that in the last one and a quarter years, a major industrialisation campaign has been underway in Madhya Pradesh, and on that basis, MoUs worth approximately Rs 30 lakh crore have been signed, which will provide employment to 21 lakh people, and there is a need to take this process further," CM Yadav added.

Additionally, in a post on X, the CM wrote, "Today, I paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and received his guidance. Every meeting with the Prime Minister infuses new energy and inspiration. On this occasion, I also invited him to visit Madhya Pradesh."

Recently, CM Mohan Yadav flagged off 1200 First Response Vehicles (FRVs) for newly integrated emergency response service Dial-112 for the districts from Bhopal, stated an official release.

CM Yadav launched the vehicles from the program organised at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in the state capital. The state government has allocated over Rs 1,500 crore for these vehicles, reaffirming that citizens' safety remains its top priority.

Addressing the occasion, the CM said that the police play a vital role in maintaining social order and extended congratulations to Madhya Pradesh Police on the launch of Dial 112, calling it a new initiative to enhance police responsiveness. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)