Fact Check: Was a ‘Monkey Army’ Fed at Varanasi Ghat Under UP Police Protection During Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations? AI-Generated Video Goes Viral With Fake Claim

Varanasi, August 18: Did a "monkey army" really line up at Varanasi Ghat during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, eating from banana leaves under the protection of UP Police? A viral video circulating on social media claims exactly that, showing dozens of monkeys lined up with police officers standing behind them, each holding saffron-colored flags. The clip, shared by user @4Pradeepthakur, was captioned, "A very beautiful sight at Varanasi Ghat on Janmashtami, feeding the monkey army Jai Shri Ram."

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 352K views on X. Many users praised the unusual scene, while others expressed scepticism about its authenticity. One user, @deshivirus, even asked xAI Grok if the video was real, noting unusual details in the footage. The orderly behaviour of monkeys, police standing in perfect formation, and one monkey curiously waving a flag appeared suspicious. Did a Whale Attack a Boat, Injuring 40 People? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Viral Video of ‘Monkey Army’ Feast at Varanasi Ghat on Janmashtami Is AI-Generated

Screenshot of Viral X Post (Photo Credits: X/ @4Pradeepthakur)

In its fact-check response, xAI Grok confirmed the video was AI-generated. It cited several red flags, including the unnatural uniformity of the monkeys’ lineup, the unrealistic human-like gestures, and the lack of credible reports from Varanasi about such an event during Janmashtami 2025. The presence of a "monkey in a T-shirt" further exposed it as a digital fabrication rather than reality. Fake Website ‘brs.inc’ Scams People by Charging Nominee Fees for National Awards Like Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, Govt Issues Fact Check Alert.

Thus, the claim that a "monkey army" was fed at Varanasi Ghat is under UP Police protection is false. The viral video is the product of AI manipulation, crafted to appear convincing but ultimately debunked through analysis.

