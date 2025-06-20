New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) In a bid to combat vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday launched an anti-dengue and malaria awareness campaign in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

The initiative aims to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue, malaria and chikungunya, particularly ahead of the monsoon season.

Speaking at the event at GTB Nagar area here under the Civil Lines Zone, the mayor stressed the need for collective action to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

He called on the residents and local welfare associations to actively support mosquito control measures.

“Dengue is a major challenge and collective participation is required to combat it,” said Singh while addressing a large gathering of local residents and members of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA).

Municipal Health Officer L.R. Verma also educated the residents about the mosquito life cycle and highlighted the importance of keeping surroundings clean during the rainy season.

“Stagnant water in rooftops and open areas must be removed to eliminate breeding grounds. Community participation is key to keeping vector-borne diseases at bay,” he said.

The campaign is part of the ongoing anti-malaria operations being carried out by the Municipal Corporation's Public Health Department, said a statement issued by the mayor's office.

The campaign aims to raise awareness across vulnerable areas in the national capital, it said.

