New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday held an emergency meeting of Veterinary Department officials in view of the incident that took place in Vasant Kunj in which two brothers were killed within two days allegedly by stray dogs in two separate incidents.

During the meeting, the Mayor took account of the prevailing situation and heard the concerns of the department. She directed the department to ensure no such incident is repeated, according to an official statement.

The Mayor asked the officials to prepare an action plan within a week on the issue. She also called a meeting of NGOs related to animals, Gaushala operators and veterinary experts.

The officials informed the Mayor about efforts which have been made to control the dog population. It was informed that MCD works with various NGOs to control the population of stray dogs. However, it lacks the necessary infrastructure in reducing the population, the Mayor noted.

"Currently, MCD has 20 sterilisation centres, 16 of which are functional. Officials informed that to reduce the dog population in the city, there is a need for more sterilisation centres. Oberoi noted that the MCD hadn't conducted a proper census on the population of stray animals for many years," the statement said.

"The Mayor took notice of the issues and directed officials to strategise a solution towards the problem. She was informed that after the Vasant Kunj incident, 4 teams have been deployed to look into it and approx. 50 dogs have been picked up, out of which 90 per cent were found sterilised," it added.

The Mayor directed officials to make efforts in ensuring that cattle and stray dogs don't cause problems to the Delhi residents. She also assured the support of councillors on the issue. (ANI)

