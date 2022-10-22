New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The tunnelling process at the Begumpul station on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) came to an end on Saturday, according to an official statement.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is implementing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor of India's first RRTS witnessed the first tunnel breakthrough in Meerut on October 22. Sudarshan 8.3 (tunnel boring machine) made a breakthrough from the tunnel at the Begumpul RRTS station.

Officials said that now the tunnelling process for further course of the corridor beyond Begumpul station will begin.

"Managing Director, NCRTC, Vinay Kumar Singh initiated the breakthrough by pressing a remote button in presence of the directors and other senior officials of NCRTC. This feat has been achieved within 4 months after completing the boring and formation of a 750-metre-long tunnel,” the NCRTC statement said.

Meanwhile, two other TBMs -- Sudarshan 8.1 and 8.2 -- are boring 1.8-km-long parallel tunnels from Bhaisali to Football Chowk in Meerut.

The statement said that the Begumpul RRTS station is being constructed through a top-down technique, in which the station is built from top to bottom along with deep excavations.

This station has three levels: mezzanine, concourse, and platform level. The mezzanine and concourse levels of this station have been completed and the construction of the platform level is being carried out at present, the statement said.

To construct this 750-metre-long tunnel, over 3500 pre-casted segments have been used, it said.

The statement added that due to the bigger rolling stock and a high design speed of 180 kmph, the diameter of the RRTS tunnels being constructed is 6.5 metres.

Compared to the metro systems, this is for the first time that a tunnel of such a large size is being constructed in the country, it said.

NCRTC MD Singh said the first breakthrough of Sudarshan 8.3 TBM is a significant milestone in the implementation of the RRTS project.

"Constructing such a mega infrastructure project in a historical and congested city like Meerut is a huge challenge and involves complex logistics management. Tunnelling under the existing city is a hazardous activity and requires meticulous planning. I compliment all the committed engineers and workers who have made this possible,” the statement quoted Singh as saying.

Meerut Central, Bhaisali, and Begumpul are the underground stations in Meerut.

NCRTC will also provide local transit services, Meerut Metro, on the RRTS network itself in Meerut with 13 stations in the span of 21 km for local transit needs, the statement said.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is 82 km long and will have around 70 km elevated section and 12 km underground section.

The 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025, they said.

The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

