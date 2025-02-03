New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Delhi Metro will start its operation on all lines from their terminal stations at 4 am on voting and counting day in order to facilitate the staff deployed for election duty, a statement said on Monday.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, regular metro trains services will run throughout the day, it said.

"On the day of Assembly election in Delhi on February 5 and vote counting day on February 8, Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from their terminal stations at 4 am so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility," the statement said.

In addition, to facilitate the polling officials/staff returning late after election duty, the last metro services on all lines will be also extended on the intervening night of February 5 and 6, it said.

The time has been extended from 11 pm to 12 pm on the Red Line. It will be 11 pm to 11.30 pm on Yellow Line's sector from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Baldi, and from 11 pm to 11.45 on Samaypur Baldi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram.

The timing on the Blue Line will be extended till 11.50 pm, while the timing has been extended to 12 am on the Violet Line and 1 am, it added.

