New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday visited the NDMC control room to review its functioning and announced plans to establish a unified command center with NDMC, MCD, PWD, DDA and Jal Board to address waterlogging and flooding and other civic issues faced during monsoon season.

Speaking to reporters, Verma highlighted the coordination required between various civic agencies in the capital to streamline emergency response and ensure real-time monitoring across the city. And for the same they plan to release a single number where people can report all the civic issue.

Also Read | Palghar Advocate Sheetal Bhosale Attacked, Molested on Avantika Express Train After Argument Over Religious Symbols, 2 Arrested As Incident Ignites Communal Tension.

"All three governments in Delhi are from the same party and the coordination between the three governments is very good and no blame game works. During the rains that happened 4 days ago, we saw that the government's complaint center received a lot of calls. Now, we want to create a single command center for NDMC, MCD, PWD, DDA and Jal Board... After this, we will release a single number to report cases of waterlogging," he said.

"And we are doing this specially for the monsoon. If Chief Minister wants to review the situation during waterlogging or flooding, then CM can sit here and feeds from across the Delhi should be sent here through cameras and can give directions. We are making all our pumps automatic which can be accessed from here only," he added.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Threatens Nuclear Response if India Attacks or Disrupts Water Flow.

When asked about the timeline for the new facility, Verma said, "In the next one or two days, we will be having a meeting with all our departments, and we want to get it done ahead of the monsoon so that we can be well prepared for it."

Earlier, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday said that BJP government will resolve the waterlogging issue in upcoming monsoon season in the national capital.

Speaking to media persons, Sood said, "Today, we had the legislative party meeting regarding the upcoming assembly session, and also we discussed the issues of our respective constituencies. In 125 years, Delhi has not received this much water in May, and within an hour, the waterlogging issue was resolved, which had earlier caused heavy traffic for hours. This was our test before the arrival of the monsoon, and we will succeed this time."

On Friday, Delhi recorded 78mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, the second highest in 24 hours since 1901. The most rainfall was recorded at 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)