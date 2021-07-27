New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday warned of legal action against officials of social welfare, and women and child development departments if they failed to resolve pending issues in their districts in a time-bound manner.

At a meeting with officials of the two departments, Gautam pointed out that cases related to pension disbursement have been pending in several districts since 2017.

"This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Now, every district officer will have to submit a weekly performance report of their office. In this report, the officer has to specify how many applications were received, how many queries have been raised and how many cases have been resolved,” a statement quoted him as saying.

All district officers under both the departments to resolve all pending projects in their respective districts in a time-bound manner, he said.

"Failure to do so will lead to legal action against the district officer," Gautam added.

