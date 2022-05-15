New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi Fire Official on Saturday called the blaze at Narela's plastic granulation factory in the national capital a "medium-category" fire, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

A fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Saturday night.

After getting the information, a total of 25 fire tenders reached the spot including one Sky Lift firefighter to douse the blaze.

"We received the call about the fire in Narela Industrial area at around 9.10 pm. Fire officials reached the spot and declared it a medium-category fire. No casualty has been reported," SK Dua, Fire Department told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police informed that the fire is now under control in the factory that used to manufacture tarpaulin.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

