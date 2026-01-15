New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police's North District Anti-Narcotics Team and a group of criminals engaged in a late-night encounter on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of two sharpshooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had set up a trap at Hiranaki Mod.

During the encounter, shots were exchanged from both sides, leaving one criminal injured with a gunshot wound to the leg. A police constable was also hit, but his bulletproof vest prevented any injury, the Delhi police stated.

The two arrested shooters have been identified as Deepak and a minor. The police recovered two pistols, live cartridges, and a scooter from the accused. The accused were involved in recent firing incidents in Paschim Vihar and West Vinod Nagar, according to the Delhi police.

On Monday night, two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired shots in the air outside a gym in Pashchim Vihar East, police said.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding the firing incident was received at around 11 pm. Upon reaching the spot, police found that the two motorcycle-borne men had fired two rounds in the air outside RK Fitness, located on the Outer Ring Road in Pashchim Vihar.

Earlier on January 7th, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Aman alias Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal from the United States to India through INTERPOL channels, an official said.

The fugitive, who was deported from the US, arrived in India on January 7 and was taken into custody by a Haryana Police team at the Delhi airport, officials confirmed.

According to the CBI, Aman is wanted by the Haryana Police in several serious criminal cases, including murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. He is described as a notorious criminal and a key member of the organised crime syndicate linked to the "Lawrence Bishnoi" gang.

Officials said the accused had earlier been arrested in India but was later granted bail. However, he failed to face trial and subsequently absconded. Acting on a request from the Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice issued against him through INTERPOL. (ANI)

