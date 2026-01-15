Jaipur, January 15: The Indian Army Day Parade 2026 will be a landmark national event as Jaipur hosts the prestigious ceremony on January 15, marking the 78th Indian Army Day. The Army Day Parade 2026 will take place on Mahal Road, Jagatpura, making history as the first time the main parade in Jaipur is being organised outside cantonment areas. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place as thousands of spectators, defence personnel, and dignitaries are expected to attend.

The Indian Army Day Parade 2026 will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi. The ceremony will open with a stunning aerial display featuring Chetak helicopters carrying the national flag and the Army flag, followed by helicopters showering rose petals and conducting a flypast, setting a patriotic tone for the day.

Parade Timings and Public Advisory

The Army Day Parade 2026 is scheduled to be held between 9:00 AM and 12:30 PM. Spectators attending the Indian Army Day Parade 2026 in Jaipur are advised to reach the venue by 8:45 AM to avoid last-minute inconvenience and to comply with security protocols issued by local authorities. Indian Army Day 2026 Parade Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details.

Indian Army Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming Details

For those unable to attend in person, the Indian Army Day Parade 2026 live streaming will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Indian Army. The live telecast will allow viewers across the country to watch the historic march-past from Jaipur and witness India’s military strength and technological advancements from anywhere. Indian Army Day 2026 Parade: Jaipur Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Routes to Avoid.

Jaipur Army Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming

Grand March-Past and Special Contingents

The Army Day Parade 2026 will commence with a march past led by Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees riding in Army vehicles, symbolising courage and sacrifice. A special contingent of the Nepal Army band will be a key attraction, highlighting strong military ties and adding a unique international element to the parade.

Display of Military Heritage and Modern Firepower

Mounted troops of the historic 61st Cavalry will showcase India’s rich military legacy during the Indian Army Day Parade 2026. Alongside tradition, modern military might will be on full display with advanced weapon systems and armoured vehicles, including Arjun main battle tanks, K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers, Dhanush artillery guns, BMP infantry combat vehicles, and the supersonic BrahMos missile.

