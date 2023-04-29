New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A 28-year-old woman was killed and two of her minor children were injured after a fire broke out at their house in Old Chandrawal, Majnu Ka Tila area of Delhi on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Arti. Both children have suffered 20 per cent burns, said the police.

The children have been admitted to LNJP Hospital for treatment, the police added.

According to Delhi Police, "Information was received regarding a fire in a house at Old Chandrawal, Majnu Ka Tilla in police station Civil Lines where a lady was found dead inside the room after the house caught fire. The woman was a housewife. The two minor children aged 12 and 6 have got 20 per cent burns."

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the information of a fire in the house was received at about 1 pm and immediately three fire tenders rushed to the spot and after about 30 minutes, the fire was totally doused.

Crime team inspection and FSL Team inspection have been done.

Further proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated. (ANI)

