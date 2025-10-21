New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Patiala House Court has recently granted bail to accused after 18 months of custody in drugs case. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) in June 2024. The court granted bail to accused in view of lack in proceedings.

Special Judge (NDPS) Atul Ahlawat to Praveen Kumar subject to conditions including furnishing a bond of Rs. 50000 and two local sureties in the like amount.

The court noted that despite having prior information the raiding team did not conduct the videography of proceedings which was carried out at public place in the presence of public witnesses.

" Therefore, a shadow of doubt is created upon the said proceedings," Special Judge Ahlawat said in the order of October 17.

The court observed, " After considering the rival contention of the parties, considering the facts & circumstances of the present case, the contra-band which was allegedly recovered during the raid from the accused was in red color American Tourister Bag, however the said bag was never seized by the IO.

It Further said that , the investigation officer (IO) did not issue any notice to the independent panch witnesses Ghansyam and Harbhan Lal and their statements were never recorded.

Advocate Arpit Batra, counsel for accused, submitted that accused has been falsely implicated in this case and there no recovery effected from him.

It was also submitted that he has remained in custody for over 16 months and trial is yet to begin, since the charges against the applicant/accused have not been framed. The confessional statement of the applicant/accused and the co-accused have no evidentiary value.

The bail plea was opposed by the Special Public Prosecutor for the department.

Meanwhile, on June 3 an information was received that the applicant Praveen Kumar a resident of Rewari is illegally involved in the buying and selling of NDPS medicines.

He usually purchases and sells illegal NDPS medicines at near the tea stall in front of KBC Pharma in Ram Gali at Bhagirath Palace. If a search at the same place is conducted at the above said place, huge quantity of illicit NDPS medicines will be recovered from his possession and various customers who purchase or sale illegal NDPS medicines can be found on the spot. (ANI)

