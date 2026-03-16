New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): A 46-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly refilling LPG cylinders illegally and engaging in black marketing in East Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a shop and caught the accused, identified as Yogesh Gupta, red-handed. Two domestic LPG cylinders, three small cylinders, a gas transferring pipe, an LPG refilling machine and a weighing machine were recovered from the spot.

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An FIR has been registered at Shakarpur police station under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a major incident of illegal hoarding and storage of LPG cylinders in the Mundka area of outer Delhi, officials said.

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Acting on specific information, a team of the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Crime Branch conducted a raid at a gas agency in Mundka and recovered 610 LPG cylinders allegedly stored in violation of statutory safety norms and government regulations.

During the raid at an Indane Gas Service, police found commercial LPG cylinders belonging to different oil marketing companies, including Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas, stored together inside the premises.

According to officials, the agency is authorised to distribute commercial LPG cylinders of Indane only. However, cylinders of other companies were also found stored at the premises, which is a violation of licensing conditions and LPG control regulations.

Police recovered a total of 610 LPG cylinders, including 197 filled cylinders and 392 empty cylinders of various companies, along with 21 small-size cylinders.

A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The owner of the agency was not present at the time of the raid and is currently absconding. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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