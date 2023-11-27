New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Delhi police apprehended two sharpshooters of international terrorist and gangster Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, said police. According to the Police the gangsters were plotting to assassinate singer Elly Mangat.

The police officials said that secret information was received regarding the two sharpshooters, following which the police, acting on the received input, arrested the accused individuals after a brief exchange of fire between the police and the accused.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Doctor Undergoes Four Stitches on Face After Golden Retriever Attacks Her in Noida, Case Registered Against Pet Owner.

During the exchange of fire, five rounds were fired by the accused persons, of which two rounds hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman, said police officials, adding that in retaliation, the police team fired six rounds at the accused.

"The two shooters were given the task of assassinating a singer, Elly Mangat, by Arshdeep. They attempted the assassination in October 2023 in Bathinda but failed as the target was not found at home," said Delhi Special Commissioner of Police, HGS Dhaliwal.

Also Read | Mumbai Child Trafficking Case: Crime Branch Arrest Two Including Woman From Virar, Ten Arrested So Far.

The apprehended sharpshooters have been identified as Rajpreet Singh (25), alias Raja, who is a resident of Gill village in Firozpur district and Virender Singh (22), alias Vimmy, who is a resident of Mod Kalan village in Bathinda district.

During the exchange of fire, one of the accused, Virender Singh, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. After the incident, both the accused persons were sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital for treatment and were later arrested in the case.

According to the information received from the police, one revolver (.45 mm) with six live cartridges and another (.30 mm) pistol with seven live cartridges, along with a hand grenade and a stolen bike, have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

Accordingly, a case has been registered into the matter under Sections 186, 353, 307 and 34 of the IPC, Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Police Station Special Cell (NDR).

Further, on the basis of the disclosure of both the accused persons, a raid was conducted at Dairy Skaner in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar district and another associate, identified as Sachin Bhati, suspected of having a huge cache of arms, was apprehended.

Rajpreet Singh is currently wanted in the murder case of a person named Paramjeet Singh. The murder was committed in January 2023. Virender Singh is currently wanted in a criminal case of firing in front of Prem Jewellery in Mod Mandi, Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)