Mumbai, November 27: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two people on Monday involved in a child trafficking case, the crime branch said. The crime branch has arrested 10 people so far in the case, including these two people.

Daya Nayak of the Crime Branch Mumbai said, "The Crime Branch has arrested a woman from Kherdi in the Chiplun district of Maharashtra and a man from Virar in Palghar district on Monday in a child trafficking case." The crime branch further said that they took them into custody and interrogated them, however, they have not been arrested yet. Those who were arrested by the Crime Branch were involved in the buying and selling of the child, the Crime Branch said. Mumbai Police Crime Branch Busts Child Trafficking Racket, 10 Accused Arrested.

Earlier, The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested three people, including a couple accused of selling their children to arrange money for buying drugs and rescued a one-month-old baby girl from Andheri on Friday. A search for the second two-year-old son is going on. The arrested accused include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shakeel Makrani. Usha Rathod, an alleged agent who took a commission from the sale, was detained by the Crime Branch. Mumbai: Three-Year-Old Abducted, Police Arrest Three for Trying To Sell Child for Rs 2 Lakhs.

"A couple addicted to drugs sold their own two children to raise money in Andheri. As soon as the couple's family learned about the incident, the story came to light. Police have registered a case against the accused couple and two others. The accused couple sold the boy for Rs sixty thousand and the one-month-old girl for Rs fourteen thousand," Daya Nayak, Mumbai Crime Branch said in a statement. Police registered a case against Shabbir Khan, his wife Sania, Usha Rathore and Shakeel Makrani. Shabbir and Sania were drug addicts.

