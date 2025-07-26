New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police have made significant progress in solving the brutal murder of a 14-year-old boy near Veer Chowk Bazaar. The victim was sodomized and stabbed 24 times before his body was thrown into the Munak Canal on the night of June 29-30.

The Delhi Police have so far arrested 10 suspects in connection with the murder. The police team's clever disguise as Kanwariyas led to the successful detention of Monu and two minors in Meerut.

According to investigations, the main accused, Krishna, suspected the victim and his friends of being informers for the notorious Badhawar brothers, Monu and Sonu, who are currently lodged in jail under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The investigation is ongoing, with the police working to gather more evidence and bring the perpetrators to justice. (ANI)

